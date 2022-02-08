Active Covid cases fall below 10 lakh after 27 days

PTI

New Delhi, February 8

India saw a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases fell below 10 lakh after 27 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,04,062 with 1,188 fresh fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active Covid cases have declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate improved to 96.46 per cent, the ministry said.

There was a reduction of 1,14,047 cases in the active Covid case count in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.3 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid surged to 4,08,40,658, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive had exceeded 170.21 crore, it stated.

The 1,188 new fatalities included 860 from Kerala and 49 from Karnataka, the data stated.

Of the 860 deaths, 14 were reported in the past 24 hours, 113 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 733 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala government release said on Monday.