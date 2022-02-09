Active Covid cases in country decline

PTI

New Delhi, February 9

India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s total tally of Covid cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am said.

The active cases comprised 2.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had improved to 96.7 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,063 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 1,217 new fatalities include 824 from Kerala and 57 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,05,279 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,155 from Maharashtra, 59,939 from Kerala, 39,447 from Karnataka, 37,809 from Tamil Nadu, 26,010 from Delhi, 23,343 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,884 from West Bengal.