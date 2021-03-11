Active covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996 while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,55,041, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 207.29 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Among the 49 new fatalities eight were from Delhi, seven from Maharashtra, five each from Karnataka and West Bengal, four from Gujarat, three from Punjab, two each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Sikkim.