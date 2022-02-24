Active Covid cases in country decline to 1.48 lakh

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

The active cases comprised 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.6 per cent, according to the ministry.

The 302 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala and 23 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,12,924 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,656 from Maharashtra, 64,591 from Kerala, 39,866 from Karnataka, 37,993 from Tamil Nadu, 26,109 from Delhi, 23,445 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,159 from West Bengal.