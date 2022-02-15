Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

New Delhi, February 15
New Covid cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily Covid cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days The active cases comprised 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
