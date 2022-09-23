Active covid cases in country decline to 45,281

New Delhi, September 23
With 5,383 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,449 with 20 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.7 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,84,695, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 217.26 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The 12 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa and Gujarat.
