Active covid cases in country decline to 47,176

New Delhi, September 12
India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,25,239, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 215.26 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The 11 new fatalities include three from Maharashtra and two each from Chhattisgarh and Delhi.
