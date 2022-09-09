Active covid cases in country decline to 49,636

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

India logged 6,093 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,44,84,729, while the active cases declined to 49,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,121 with 31 more fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.7 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 706 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.88 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,06,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 214.55 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Among the 18 new fatalities six were reported from Maharashtra, and three each from Delhi and Karnataka.