Active covid cases in country decline to 94,047

PTI

New Delhi, August 25

India logged 10,725 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,78,920, while the active cases declined to 94,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 more deaths, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.6 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.2 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,57,385, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 210.82 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Among the 31 new fatalities six were from Delhi, five from Maharashtra, three each from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, two each from Haryana, Odisha and Punjab and one each from Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand.