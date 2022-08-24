Active covid cases in country decline to 96,442

New Delhi, August 24
India logged 10,649 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,43,68,195, while the active cases declined to 96,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 64 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
