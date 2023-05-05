Active Covid cases in country decrease to 33,232

New Delhi, May 5
India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289).
The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience
India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...
NCP committee rejects Pawar's decision to step down as party chief
Pawar had set up the committee after he announced on May 2 t...
Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP
On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...
Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test
A woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her...
Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say business rivalry was the reason
Both had filed numerous complaints against each other follow...