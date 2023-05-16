Active Covid cases in country dip to 13,037

New Delhi, May 16
India has recorded 656 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,790 with 12 deaths which includes three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131). The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader Shivakumar to reach Delhi today to discuss Karnataka govt formation
Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone
Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today
Services Secretary Ashish More was removed by the Delhi gove...
Mamata Banerjee to participate in Niti Aayog meeting on May 27
Claims that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a ...
Jaishankar meets Belgian Prime Minister; discusses bilateral cooperation
Jaishankar arrives in Brussels on Monday evening for the las...
6 killed in fire at New Zealand hostel
52 people had made it out of the building but firefighters a...