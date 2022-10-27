Active covid cases in country dip to 20,821

New Delhi, October 27
India's covid caseload climbed to 4,46,46,880 with 1,112 fresh infections while the number of active cases came down to 20,821, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,987 with one new fatality, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.06 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from covid surged to 4,40,97,072 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said.
So far, 219.57 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.
