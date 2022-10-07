Active covid cases in country dip to 30,362

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

India logged 1,997 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,46,06,460, while the active cases declined to 30,362, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,754 with nine fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,920 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.