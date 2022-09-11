Active covid cases in country dip to 47,945

PTI

New Delhi, September 11

India logged 5,076 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,44,95,359, while the active cases dipped to 47,945, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,150 with 11 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 905 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,19,264, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 214.95 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The seven new fatalities include one each from Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal.