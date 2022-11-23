Active covid cases in country dip to 6,046

PTI

New Delhi, November 23

India logged 360 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of covid cases to 4,46,70,075, while the active cases declined to 6,046, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,596 with five fatalities which includes four reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Haryana in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 163 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,33,433, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.87 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.