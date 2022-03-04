Active Covid cases in country dip to 69,897

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

With 6,396 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,29,51,556, while the active cases dipped to 69,897, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,589 with 201 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid cases have remained less than one lakh for 26 consecutive days.

The active cases comprised 0.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 7,255 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.90 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,67,070 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 178.29 crore.

The 201 new fatalities include 161 from Kerala and 12 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,14,589 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,718 from Maharashtra, 65,758 from Kerala, 39,979 from Karnataka, 38,010 from Tamil Nadu, 26,130 from Delhi, 23,470 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.