Active Covid cases in India decline to 2,02,131

New Delhi, February 21
India logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.
The active cases comprised 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The 206 new fatalities include 92 from Kerala and 18 from Karnataka.
A total of 5,12,109 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,582 from Maharashtra, 64,145 from Kerala, 39,795 from Karnataka, 37,980 from Tamil Nadu, 26,101 from Delhi, 23,433 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,132 from West Bengal.
