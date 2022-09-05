Active covid cases in India decline to 53,974

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of covid cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active cases comprised 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.6 per cent and the weekly at 2.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,80,464, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 213.52 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive.

Among the nine new fatalities three were from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.