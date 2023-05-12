Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

New Delhi, May 12
India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
The country's tally of Covid cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).
The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.
The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
