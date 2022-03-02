Active Covid cases in India dip to 85,680

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

India logged 7,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.

The active cases comprised 0.2 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.6 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.96 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.06 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,38,673 and the case fatality rate was 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 177.79 crore.

The 223 new fatalities include 168 from Kerala and 10 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,14,246 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,706 from Maharashtra, 65,501 from Kerala, 39,957 from Karnataka, 38,006 from Tamil Nadu, 26,126 from Delhi, 23,466 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.