Active Covid cases in India further decline to 25,106

Single-day rise of 1,549 fresh Covid cases, 31 more deaths in India

Photo for representation purposes. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,30,09,390, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The Covid death toll has climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 Covid tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.3 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,67,774, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 181.24 crore.

The 31 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,510 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,339 from Kerala, 40,037 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,147 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,194 deaths from West Bengal.

