Active Covid cases in India settle below 2 lakh after 49 days

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

India added 13,405 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

The active cases declined to 1,81,075 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate as 1.98 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 175.83 crore.

The 235 new fatalities include 128 from Kerala and 21 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,12,344 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,586 from Maharashtra, 64,273 from Kerala, 39,816 from Karnataka, 37,981 from Tamil Nadu, 26,105 from Delhi, 23,435 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,143 from West Bengal.