Active Covid cases increase to 13,433

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Among the 56 new fatalities, 53 were from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Mizoram and Odisha.

A total of 5,22,062 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,830 from Maharashtra, 68,702 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,161 from Delhi, 23,502 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.