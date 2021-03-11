Activist moves Bombay High Court for default bail in Elgar case

Mumbai, August 19
Activist Arun Ferreira, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a default bail on parity with co-accused Sudha Bharadwaj, who was granted relief in December 2021.
Ferreira’s petition came up for hearing on Friday before a Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh.
Justice Dere, however, recused from hearing the plea without assigning any reason. The petition will now be placed before another Bench.
The activist, in his petition filed through advocate Satyanarayanan R, said his case stood on par with that of Bharadwaj, who was granted default bail by the high court. — PTI
Relief on parity with Bharadwaj
