Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, December 26
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday called on Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s North Block office. Sources described the meeting as a courtesy call.
In recent days, Siddiqui has also met ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrebuddhe and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...