 Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark : The Tribune India

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark

Case registered on CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim’s complaint

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark

Actor Paresh Rawal. File Photo



PTI

Kolkata, December 3

The Kolkata Police has booked actor Paresh Rawal under different sections of the IPC on a complaint filed by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, who alleged that he delivered “hate speech” against the Bengali community during an election rally of the BJP in Gujarat.

A case has been registered against Rawal under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements intending public mischief), police said in a communication to Salim.

Salim in his complaint to the Taltala police station on Thursday said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech that could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Sharing a copy of the communication by the Taltala police station officer-in-charge, Salim said he is "eagerly awaiting" the follow-up action by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The police officer said in the communication that an investigation into the case was underway.

Seeking the actor's prosecution, Salim claimed that Rawal had made an unsavoury reference to Bengalis linking gas cylinders with Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Bengalis and fish.

Rawal apologised on Friday following a huge backlash on the social media over his comments.

"Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had taken up the issue of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue, at a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday.

"Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? ... What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal had said.

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections was held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5.  

#BJP #Gujarat #west bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

4
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

5
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

8
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

9
Haryana

13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark

Case registered on CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim’s c...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic