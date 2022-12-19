Actor Rakul Preet Singh to appear before ED today in drugs-related money-laundering case

New Delhi, December 19
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to grill actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday in connection with a four-year-old drug case involving trafficking, consumption and money-laundering.
She was issued the summons by the ED on Friday, and will accordingly appear before the agency on Monday.
This is the second time that the actor has been summoned by the agency in connection with the case. Last year also, her statement was recorded by the ED.
"The actor has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on Monday. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," said a source.
The anti-money laundering agency has been probing the drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years.
A high-end drugs cartel was busted in 2017 by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. IANS
