Actor Sheezan Khan out of jail on bail

Thane: TV actor Sheezan Khan, in jail since December 25 last year for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Sunday walked out of jail after a court granted him bail. PTI
Man accused of issuing threat to PM acquitted
New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man, identified as Mohd Mukhtar Ali, accused of threatening to kill the PM in a call to police helpline, saying the prosecution failed to show evidence to prove the charge.
Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara
Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura
3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...
Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held
2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26