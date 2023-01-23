Actors who played roles of Param Vir Chakra winners hail govt decision to name islands after awardees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 23

The film actors, who played the role of soldiers who received Param Vir Chakras, on Monday hailed the government decision to name islands in Andaman and Nicobar after the awardees and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn, who played the role of Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey in ‘LoC: Kargil’, tweeted, “The decision to name an island after Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’, tweeted: “The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever.”

Actor Suniel Shetty, who played the role of BSF’s Bhairav Singh in ‘Border’, said, “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas.”