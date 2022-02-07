Actress Rimi Sen joins Congress

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 7

Actress Rimi Sen joined the Congress on Monday, the party’s Uttarakhand unit said in a tweet.

The actress was seen in movies like Hungama (2003), Baghbaan (2003), Dhoom(2004), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and Golmaal Unlimited (2006). She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2015.

#Congress #rimi sen