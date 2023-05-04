 Ad-hoc panel takes charge of crisis-ridden WFI : The Tribune India

Ad-hoc panel takes charge of crisis-ridden WFI

Former India rifle shooter Suma Shirur is also on the panel

Photo for representational purpose only. Twitter/@wfi_wrestling



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel’s formation. The committee was formed last month.

“It was just taking charge and stock taking of the WFI today. No decision was taken,” committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa told PTI.

Top India wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajran Punia have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven wresters, including a minor.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA

