 Adani issue: Group stocks register recovery, politics continues : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Adani issue: Group stocks register recovery, politics continues

The stock prices may have stabilized but the issue is far from over

Adani issue: Group stocks register recovery, politics continues

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. PTI File



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, February 8

Politics over Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani continues to rage with the ruling BJP and the Opposition trading accusations and charges both inside and outside the Parliament following the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group and ensuing melt-down in its stocks on the Dalal Street.      

Leading the ante, Congress leaders accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of “facilitating” the rise of Gautam Adani from 609th position on the world’s richest list to the second spot in nine years. Dismissed the charges as “shameless, reckless and baseless”, BJP leaders reminded the Congress of “corruption” during the UPA regime and charges against its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.  

Meanwhile, after the great fall, the Adani Group stocks continued on the recovery path on Wednesday following steps like prepayment of loans to instill confidence among investors. Along with reports of strong earnings by some of its companies, statements and assurances from the management over returning the FPO money and repayment of debt backed by shares pledged also helped.

Nine of 10 Adani group stocks registered profit, according to reports.

Hindenburg-Adani saga

It all started when Hindenburg Research, a US-based short-seller, published a report on January 24, accusing the Adani Group of fraud and market malpractices. Accusing Adani of pulling the “biggest con” in corporate history, the report alleged “stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

Though the Adani Group denied all allegations, the accusations sent shockwaves in the markets, resulting in bonds and shares of the group plummeting, also touching lower circuits multiple times in a day’s trading. The crash in the stocks of its publicly listed companies resulted in a drop of Rs 9.11 lakh crore in the overall market capitalization.

The meltdown resulted in Adani Enterprises calling off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer on February 1 with a promise to return the money to investors.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already been taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “closeness” to the founder of the Adani group, also a fellow Gujarati.

 The Hindenburg report gave the Congress and other opposition parties another opportunity to take offensive positions against the ruling BJP. Notably, allegations cited in the report were also noted by foreign regulatory bodies and global financial firms.

Who is Nathan Anderson? 

Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm that broadly analyses equity, credit and derivatives. Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, it is named after the Hindenburg airship that went up in flames in 1937.

Prior to the Adani saga, Hindenburg was best known for its report against electric truck maker Nikola Corp which generated “a big win” for him, according to reports.  

Adani issue: What next?

Given that general elections are just an year away, the Opposition is not expected to let go of the controversy in a hurry, despite the strong rebuttal by the top BJP leadership.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking into allegations raised by Hindenburg.

Adani stocks appear to be recovering following soothing sounds by the government that everything is under control and RBI assurance on the Indian banking system.

Experts say the nature of stock markets is that recovery is almost certain with the passage of time but the narrative, whether true or false, has raised concerns over long-term credibility, creating doubts in many minds.

The market rout of Adani stock in India may also have repercussions on financial decisions involving the group in other parts of the World. The stock prices may have stabilized but the issue is far from over, they say.  

 

 

 

#BJP #Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

2
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

3
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

4
Nation

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

5
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

6
World

Indian-origin judge sentences Scotland Yard ex-officer to 36 life terms for rape

7
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

8
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

9
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

10
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Trust of people my protective shield, Opposition's abuses will have no impact: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

ED has brought all Opposition parties together on one platfo...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...

2012 Chhawla gangrape case: Supreme Court to set up 3-judge bench to consider plea for review of last year’s verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Supreme Court agrees to set up new Bench to hear review petition in Chhawla gangrape-murder case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY C...

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Protesters, which include religious leaders, farmer groups, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

Delhi CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to kin of policeman who died after being stabbed by snatcher

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land