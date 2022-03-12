Address matters on biological weapons convention through cooperation between parties concerned: India at UNSC

Russia has requested for a Security Council meet to discuss claims it made of chemical and biological weapon labs in Ukraine supported by US

Address matters on biological weapons convention through cooperation between parties concerned: India at UNSC

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

United Nations, March 12

India has told the UN Security Council that any matters relating to obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention should be addressed through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned, as the top organ of the world body discussed the issue of alleged biological laboratories in Ukraine.

The Russian request for the Security Council meeting followed a US rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and biological labs with American support.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Friday as Russia called for a Security Council meeting on the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine: Reports of Biological Programmes, he said India has noted the recent statements by member states and wider information regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine.

“In this context, we would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Tirumurti stressed that it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit.

“We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned,” he said.

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Council that Russian armed forces are pursuing their offensive operations and laying siege to several cities in the south, east and north of the country.

She said the situation is particularly alarming in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, where there is the shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in an increasing number of civilians killed and injured.

“The utter devastation being visited on these cities is horrific.”

DiCarlo said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), has received credible reports of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas.

Indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster munitions, which are of a nature to strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction, are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages, are also prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes,” she said.

Russia requested the meeting to discuss claims it made of chemical and biological weapon labs in Ukraine supported by the US.

Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said in the Council that “we discovered truly shocking facts of emergency cleanup by the Kyiv regime of traces of a military biological programme being implemented by Kyiv with support by the US Ministry of Defense.”

He said Russia’s Ministry of Defence has documents confirming that on the territory of Ukraine there was a network of 30 bio labs where “very dangerous biological experiments were being conducted aimed at strengthening pathogenic qualities of plague, anthrax, cholera and other lethal diseases using synthetic biology.”

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy tweeted that “Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukraine”.

Tirumurti said India sincerely hopes the “ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities.

“There is no other alternative except the path of diplomacy and dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention,” he said.

India once again called upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states.

DiCarlo said that as of March 11, OHCHR has recorded a total of 1,546 civilian casualties, including 564 killed and 982 injured, since the start of the invasion on February 24.

She voiced concern that OHCHR believes the real casualty figures are likely “considerably higher.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

2
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

3
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

4
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

6
Punjab Election

Ex-CM, 5 ministers, BJP's 54, Cong's 30, SAD's 27 candidates lose security deposits in Punjab

7
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

10
Punjab Election

Fix accountability for debacle in Punjab: Congress leaders

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

The new govt will be sworn in on March 16

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Himachal Pradesh to go to polls this year end

CM Yogi to visit Delhi tomorrow, will meet PM Modi, Nadda; UP swearing-in after Holi

CM Yogi to visit Delhi on Sunday, will meet PM Modi, Nadda; UP swearing-in after Holi

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, Rajindra Hospital doctors told

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit in Patiala district

Patiala district no more a Congress bastion

Release pension on time, demands Punjabi University panel

4 of thieves’ gang held