New Delhi, May 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.
The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts, including ‘Sengols’, amid chanting of ‘mantras’.
Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.
The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.
On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus
NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...
24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...
NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip
PM says NITI Aayog will study the states’ concerns, challeng...
Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP
Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for dete...
Adheenams from Tamil Nadu hand over ‘Sengol’ to PM Modi on the eve of new parliament building inauguration
Modi meets Adheenams at his residence, takes their blessings