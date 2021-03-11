Adhir files plaint over 'hacking' of Twitter account

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

After a controversial tweet on former PM Rajiv Gandhi from his Twitter account, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed it had been hacked. Calling himself a “victim of a malicious campaign”, Chowdhury also filed a complaint at Delhi’s South Avenue police station on Saturday.

The post remembering Rajiv Gandhi read, “When a big tree falls, ground shakes”. However, he has denied having posted it saying: “I’m firmly stating that the tweet is nothing but a malicious campaign.”