Adhir files plaint over 'hacking' of Twitter account

New Delhi, May 21
After a controversial tweet on former PM Rajiv Gandhi from his Twitter account, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed it had been hacked. Calling himself a “victim of a malicious campaign”, Chowdhury also filed a complaint at Delhi’s South Avenue police station on Saturday.
The post remembering Rajiv Gandhi read, “When a big tree falls, ground shakes”. However, he has denied having posted it saying: “I’m firmly stating that the tweet is nothing but a malicious campaign.”
