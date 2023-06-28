‘Adipurush’ row: Ramayana characters portrayed in ‘very shameful manner’, says Allahabad High Court

PTI

Lucknow, June 28

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday pulled up the makers of controversial movie “Adipurush”, saying the characters of Ramayana have been portrayed in a “very shameful manner”.

The Lucknow bench of the High Court, which was hearing petitions seeking a ban on the film, asked why such movies are made on Ramayana, Quran or Bible when they disturb religious feelings.

“Suppose a small documentary was made on Quran, can you think what kind of a serious law and order problem would have been created. But because of the tolerance of Hindus, things are not turning ugly despite this blunder by filmmakers,” said the vacation bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh.

“Lord Shiva was shown to be running with his trishul in a movie. Now, Lord Ram and other characters of Ramayana have been shown in a very shameful manner. Should it not stop?” the bench asked.

During the course of hearing, the bench said that “should the court remain silent considering the funny manner in which the movie has been made”.