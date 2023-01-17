 Adopt Gujarat model to win all 9 Assembly polls: JP Nadda : The Tribune India

BJP national executive meet

Adopt Gujarat model to win all 9 Assembly polls: JP Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

Adopt Gujarat model to win all 9 Assembly polls: JP Nadda

PM Narendra Modi leads a roadshow in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 16

The BJP national executive on Monday began brainstorming for the upcoming elections with party president Jagat Prakash Nadda asking leaders and cadres to gird their loins to win each of the nine Assembly elections in 2023. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tireless pursuits” and the party’s recent Gujarat win as sure-shot recipes for victory.

Veer Bal Diwas part of BJP resolution

  • The BJP’s political resolution hailed the commemoration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in the honour of the sacrifice of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.
  • It also thanked the PM for BJP’s legal wins against “Opposition’s negative personalised campaigns against the PM on six issues, including Rafale and Pegasus”.

“Buck up to win each of the nine state elections this year as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; 2023 is an important year for the party, we must not lose any poll,” Nadda said in his inaugural address at the two-day meeting which will pass resolutions on three subjects — political, financial and India’s G-20 presidency.

Addressing delegates with PM Narendra Modi, top Union Ministers, CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in attendance here, Nadda said the party was in a fighting mode having covered 1.3 lakh weak booths against the 72,000 previously targeted and asked all state units to replicate the Gujarat model of booth micro-management to win.

Before attending the meeting, the PM led a grand roadshow held by the party in the Capital. The party’s Gujarat victory was hailed as “historic and extraordinary” in the political resolution, which Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed for discussion today with Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka minister Govind Karjol seconding the same.

The resolution, besides noting that courts had rejected “the Opposition’s negative campaign against the PM on Rafale, Pegasus, demonetisation, EWS quota, ED raids against money laundering and Central Vista”, said: “The Gujarat win will impact all Assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha poll just as it reflected in BJP’s Rampur Assembly bypoll and other wins recently.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The resolution notes that under the PM’s leadership India’s global brand and respectability has risen multifold, with his remarks that ‘this is not an era for war’ even finding a mention in the Bali G-20 Declaration.”

Through the inaugural day’s proceedings, the executive (BJP’s second highest decision-making body after the parliamentary board) also witnessed presentations on the party’s preparedness and challenges in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Karnataka, which will go to the polls this year. The BJP chief flagged the government’s pro-poor agenda and schemes and India’s rising global prowess.

#BJP #Gujarat #sahibzadas #Sikhs #veer bal diwas

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

10
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

Top News

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet