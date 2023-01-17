Adopt Gujarat model to win all 9 Assembly polls: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 16

The BJP national executive on Monday began brainstorming for the upcoming elections with party president Jagat Prakash Nadda asking leaders and cadres to gird their loins to win each of the nine Assembly elections in 2023. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tireless pursuits” and the party’s recent Gujarat win as sure-shot recipes for victory.

Veer Bal Diwas part of BJP resolution The BJP’s political resolution hailed the commemoration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in the honour of the sacrifice of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

It also thanked the PM for BJP’s legal wins against “Opposition’s negative personalised campaigns against the PM on six issues, including Rafale and Pegasus”.

“Buck up to win each of the nine state elections this year as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; 2023 is an important year for the party, we must not lose any poll,” Nadda said in his inaugural address at the two-day meeting which will pass resolutions on three subjects — political, financial and India’s G-20 presidency.

Addressing delegates with PM Narendra Modi, top Union Ministers, CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in attendance here, Nadda said the party was in a fighting mode having covered 1.3 lakh weak booths against the 72,000 previously targeted and asked all state units to replicate the Gujarat model of booth micro-management to win.

Before attending the meeting, the PM led a grand roadshow held by the party in the Capital. The party’s Gujarat victory was hailed as “historic and extraordinary” in the political resolution, which Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed for discussion today with Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka minister Govind Karjol seconding the same.

The resolution, besides noting that courts had rejected “the Opposition’s negative campaign against the PM on Rafale, Pegasus, demonetisation, EWS quota, ED raids against money laundering and Central Vista”, said: “The Gujarat win will impact all Assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha poll just as it reflected in BJP’s Rampur Assembly bypoll and other wins recently.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The resolution notes that under the PM’s leadership India’s global brand and respectability has risen multifold, with his remarks that ‘this is not an era for war’ even finding a mention in the Bali G-20 Declaration.”

Through the inaugural day’s proceedings, the executive (BJP’s second highest decision-making body after the parliamentary board) also witnessed presentations on the party’s preparedness and challenges in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Karnataka, which will go to the polls this year. The BJP chief flagged the government’s pro-poor agenda and schemes and India’s rising global prowess.

