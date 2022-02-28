Adopt innovative approach to work, IDSE officers told

Chandigarh, February 28
The Indian Defence Service of Engineers’ (IDSE) Association held its annual general body meeting where functional issues as well as welfare initiatives for Military Engineer Service (MES) personnel were discussed.
Giving an overview of recent activities and achievements of the association, IDSE president Manoj Kumar highlighted the complex issues and challanges faced by the MES in general and IDSE cadre in particular.
He also emphasised the need for constant critical self-evaluation for the cadre to remain relevant and evolve into a more dynamic, agile and professionally competent service.
MES Director-General (Personnel) MM Bhatia urged IDSE officials to adopt creative and innovative ways in day-to-day work which would empower them to effectively address ground challenges and produce good results.
A welfare account created to mitigate the hardship of dependants of IDSE officers who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the role and contribution of IDSE on deputation to other government departments were also discussed.
