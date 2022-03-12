ADR: 27% winners in Uttarakhand facing criminal charges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

An analysis conducted by poll reforms advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that 27 per cent of the 70 winning candidates in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In a report released today, it said the Uttarakhand Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 70 winning candidates. “Out of the 70 winning candidates analysed, 19 (27 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of the 70 MLAs analysed during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017, 22 (31 per cent) had declared criminal cases," it said.

The ADR further said 10 (14 per cent) winning candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Giving party-wise break-up, it said eight (17 per cent) out of the 47 winning candidates from the BJP, eight (42 per cent) of the 19 from the Congress, one (50 per cent) of the two from the BSP and two (100 per cent) Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Five (11 per cent) out of the 47 winning BJP candidates, four (21 per cent) out of the 19 winning Congress candidates and one (50 per cent) out of two Independent winners have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said. Out of the 70 elected members, 58 (83 per cent) are crorepatis, which was 51 (73 per cent) in 2017.

CM Dhami resigns

New Delhi: A day after the BJP recorded a major victory in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami submitted his resignation to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh. “Since we’ve received a new mandate and this tenure is complete, I have given my resignation along with that of the Cabinet, to the Governor,” he said. TNS