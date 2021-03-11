Aero sports policy sets 48-hour deadline for reporting accidents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

The National Air Sports Policy announced by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here today has set a 48-hour deadline for reporting accidents to the air sports association concerned in writing along with a copy to the Air Sports Federation of India.

Failure to do so may lead to penal action, the policy document stated. Each air sports association shall lay down safety standards for equipment, infrastructure, personnel and training as per best global practices. The associations shall specify disciplinary actions in case of deviations and wilful non-compliance.

Air sports activities shall be conducted in coordination with the Air Traffic Control authority to avoid running into aircraft operations. The operators will have to obtain air defence clearance from the Indian Air Force at least 24 hours in advance.

However, air sports associations may apply to the Aviation Ministry for establishing ‘segregated airspaces’ in areas of frequent or seasonal air sports operations to facilitate hassle-free gaming. The policy will cover ballooning, aerobatics, gliding, parachuting (including skydiving, BASE jumping and wingsuits), paragliding and paramotoring (including powered parachute trikes), powered aircraft (ultralight, microlight, light sports aircraft, etc) and rotorcraft (including autogyro). The policy will also cover aeromodelling, model rocketry, amateur–built and experimental aircraft and drones.

