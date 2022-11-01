Aeroflot’s Moscow-Goa flight from tomorrow

PTI

Mumbai: Russian carrier Aeroflot on Monday said it is set to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting November 2. The airline currently operates Moscow-Delhi-Moscow flight twice a week. PTI

SEBI bans Choksi for 10 yrs, slaps Rs 5 cr fine

New Delhi: SEBI has barred fugitive Mehul Choksi from the securities markets for 10 years and imposed Rs 5 crore fine on him for indulging in fraudulent trading in shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd.