Indian Air Force seeks clarity as US Chinooks get grounded

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

After media reports emerged that the US Army had grounded its fleet of Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, the Indian Air Force has sought details from American manufacturer Boeing on the development.

The Indian Air Force has been operating 15 Chinook helicopters, which were inducted in March 2019. A part of the IAF fleet is based in Chandigarh while another fleet is based in Assam.

Engine fire to blame US Army grounded its Chinooks after several of these experienced engine fires

Indian Air Force has been operating 15 helicopters, inducted in March 2019

The helicopters are in service in India, Britain and nearly 20 other nations

The helicopters are used for transporting men and material and also used in disaster relief operations. Strategically, these can carry heavy artillery guns and reposition these quickly in the valleys in the Himalayas.

The US Army grounded its fleet of H-47 Chinook helicopters after several of these experienced engine fires, news agency AFP reported quoting the Army. US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith was quoted saying: “The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue.”

#England #indian air force