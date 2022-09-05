Afghan national arrested with 4-kg heroin

New Delhi, September 4
Delhi Police Crime Branch along with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police today busted an international drugs smuggling racket and arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore, said a senior official. “We arrested Afghan national Vahidullah, who came to India in 2016 on a medical visa and later got involved in drugs,” Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Yadav said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...