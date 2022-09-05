 Afghan national arrested with 4-kg heroin : The Tribune India

Afghan national arrested with 4-kg heroin

Afghan national arrested with 4-kg heroin

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Delhi Police Crime Branch along with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police today busted an international drugs smuggling racket and arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore, said a senior official. “We arrested Afghan national Vahidullah, who came to India in 2016 on a medical visa and later got involved in drugs,” Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Yadav said.

