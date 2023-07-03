 Afraid of being caught, woman flushes Rs 50 lakh diamond ring down the toilet : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Afraid of being caught, woman flushes Rs 50 lakh diamond ring down the toilet

Afraid of being caught, woman flushes Rs 50 lakh diamond ring down the toilet

Police recover the ring with the help of plumber

Afraid of being caught, woman flushes Rs 50 lakh diamond ring down the toilet

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Hyderabad, July 3

Afraid of being caught for stealing a diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakh, a woman working at a dental and skin clinic in Hyderabad flushed it down a toilet.

The incident came to light after police in Hyderabad took up investigation into the theft of the ring at a dental clinic in posh Jubilee Hills.

According to police, the daughter-in-law of one Narendra Kumar Agarwal had visited the clinic for a check-up on June 27.

During the check-up, the woman took out her diamond ring from finger and kept it on the side table. She, however, forgot to take it after the check-up and left the clinic.

After returning home, the woman realised that she forgot to take her ring back and rushed to the clinic.

However, she could not find the ring and the inquiries with the staff at the clinic yielded no result.

Narendra Kumar subsequently lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police station.

As part of the investigation, police examined a CCTV footage and began questioning the staff.

One of the women working at the clinic told the investigators that someone had put the ring wrapped in a tissue paper in her purse and she flushed it down the commode.

Police with the help of a plumber recovered the ring from the pipeline connecting the commode.

Police have detained the woman and are questioning her.

It is suspected that she picked up the ring from the table but panicked when police started the investigation. Afraid of being caught, she threw it in the toilet and flushed it down. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

2
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

3
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

4
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

5
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

6
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

7
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

8
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

9
Nation

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP's Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

10
Nation

Joined Shinde govt for country's development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...

Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first CM ...

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters’ sentiments in 2024?

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024

In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Delhi excise policy: SC dismisses ED’s plea against interim bail to businessman Sameer Mahendru

HUDA City Centre Metro Station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run