Africa in focus during G20 presidency: EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

India’s priorities for its G20 presidency are to ensure inclusive and resilient growth with a focus on challenges being faced by the countries of the Global South, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“India’s G20 presidency priorities are inclusive and pragmatic progress on Sustainable Development Goals, green development and lifestyle for environment, technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, women-led development, and international peace and harmony,” said the minister in reply to a question.

“It is our endeavour that inputs generated from the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ receive cognisance globally, including in G20 deliberations,” he added, while pointing out that India’s G20 presidency had the largest-ever representation from Africa with six participants.

In addition to South Africa, other African countries invited to G20 meetings and the summit are Egypt, the Mauritius, Nigeria, the Chair of African Union and the Chair of AUDA-NEPAD.

He said India had always been a voice of the Global South, including for “African friends”. On January 12-13, India had hosted the “Voice of Global South Summit” in the virtual format with a focus on charting a new path of greater collaboration towards realisation of the priorities of developing countries.