African cheetah dies at Kuno park

PTI

Bhopal/Sheopur, April 23

One of the cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) from South Africa died on Sunday, a senior forest official said. The deceased cheetah ‘Uday’ aged six years.

This is the second such incident at KNP in almost a month. Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife JS Chauhan. The dead cheetah was identified as Uday, another forest official said.