African cheetah dies at Kuno park

Bhopal/Sheopur, April 23
One of the cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) from South Africa died on Sunday, a senior forest official said. The deceased cheetah ‘Uday’ aged six years.
This is the second such incident at KNP in almost a month. Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27.
“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife JS Chauhan. The dead cheetah was identified as Uday, another forest official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...