AFSPA extended by 6 months in Arunachal

New Delhi, March 24
The Centre today extended for six more months the “disturbed area” tag in parts of Arunachal and Nagaland under the AFSPA. In two separate notifications, the MHA said the decision had been taken after review of the law and order situation in both the states.
