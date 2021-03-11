AFSPA to be revoked from all Assam districts soon, says Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today exuded confidence that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) would soon be revoked from entire Assam, as improved law and order and peace accords with militant outfits during the last six years had already led to its partial withdrawal in the state.

He said that due to the efforts of the Centre and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, most of the militant outfits had entered into peace agreements and the “day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence”.

Shah was addressing a gathering after presenting the President’s Colour, a special flag, to the Assam Police. It is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

“The AFSPA has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” he noted, while adding those who had surrendered and returned to the mainstream were being rehabilitated by both the central and state governments.

“The Assam Police have a glorious history and have successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues such as witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country,” Shah said, while claiming that they “rightly deserve to be honoured with the President’s Colour”.

At a public rally in Guwahati to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA government in Assam, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to ending infiltration but claimed “West Bengal is not cooperating with the Centre”.

“Assam is standing rock solid behind the Centre. It is tackling the problem of illegal migration strongly. The result is evident as there has been a remarkable fall in infiltration,” the Home Minister said.

He had visited the Indo-Bangladesh border at Mankachar in Assam on Monday and had said “data reveals that during the last six years, infiltration has fallen considerably and we hope to end it completely soon”.

