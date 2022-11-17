 Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police : The Tribune India

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and are now untraceable

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

The family shifted only after the first summons issued by the Manikpur police.



ANI

Mumbai, November 16

The family of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, an accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, has fled to an unknown location and are now untraceable, Manikpur police (Palghar) said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Aftab's family shifted to an unknown location without informing the police.

"When the Manikpur police took Aftab's statement after calling him to Vasai, Aftab's family shifted to an unknown place. Aftab's family is not in contact with Manikpur police either," the police told ANI.

The victim in the case, Shraddha Walker's family had registered a missing complaint about her in PS Manikpur. Later, Aftab was called for questioning twice.

"Aftab stated that he and Shraddha don't stay together anymore," the sources said.

The police sources said that the family shifted without the knowledge of the police because they had an idea of the son's activities.

"That's why they shifted in haste without informing the police. Aftab also came home at the time of shifting. Aftab collected some of his belongings from the house. The family shifted only after the first summons issued by the Manikpur police," the sources said.

The police had called Aftab for the second time on November 3, when the case came to light. The police officers from Manikpur Police station went to Delhi on November 8 in relation to the case.

On October 26, Manikpur police took Aftab's statement for the first time, however, it was an oral one in which he only talked about Shraddha's leaving after a quarrel.

While his written statement was taken on November 3, the police, during this summon had presented the paper documents, bank account details, and mobile phone location before the accused, to which he had no answer, according to the sources.

Aftab's lie was exposed due to the online transactions that he did from Shraddha's account to his own. He told the police that he knew Shraddha's mobile phone password because of this he was able to transfer the amount of Rs 54,000.

According to the police, Aftab also used Shraddha's ATM and credit card even after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the accused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla who was arrested recently had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Maharashtra in the initial days of the investigation.

Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police initiated the investigation, Aftab had told the police that Shraddha had left the house on May 22 (Shraddha was killed on May 18), after a fight. He said that she had only carried her phone with herself and had left her belongings in his flat. He claimed that she was unreachable and he had not come in contact with her since then, according to the police sources.

However, the truth came to the fore when the police checked the phone call records of the couple and investigated their locations.

The biggest breakthrough the police got was the bank statement of the couple's account which showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's net banking account app to Aftab's account on May 26. The transaction exposed Aftab's lies in which he had earlier said that Shraddha was unreachable after May 22 and he did not come in contact with her, the sources said.

The location of the bank transfer that took place on May 26 also turned out to be the Mehrauli police station area.

Besides this, on May 31 there was a chat with her friend from Shraddha's Instagram account. When the police found out the location of Shraddha's phone, it turned out to be in Delhi's Mehrauli police station area.

Aftab could not answer the police question that if Shraddha had carried her phone along with herself, why was its location being traced to his house? It was at this moment that Aftab revealed the truth.

As the investigation proceeds further, the police may conduct Aftab's NARCO analysis test, according to the sources.

The Manikpur Police sources said that when Shraddha's family could not contact her due to her phone being switched off, they filed the missing complaint at the Manikpur police station. Following the complaint, Aftab was summoned to the Manikpur police station for questioning.

"Aftab Poonawalla was called twice for questioning, once last month and the second time on November 3. When Aftab was asked about Shraddha, he said that Shraddha had left the place where he lived. And they do not live together. Whenever Aftab was called for questioning, he never showed restlessness or nervousness on his face," the Manikpur police sources said.

The Manikpur Police had recorded a two-page statement the second time he was called in for questioning, however, he had only one thing to say.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police sources told ANI that Aftab confessed that he had made up his mind to kill Shraddha over a week before the murder (May 18).

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused while also suspecting 'love jihad' behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker said, "I suspect love jihad. We demand that Aftab be sentenced to death. I have faith in the Delhi Police as the investigation is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in the case at Vasai (Mumbai)."

"I had spoken to Shraddha last in 2021. I would ask her to tell me more about her live-in partner. But she didn't say much. I did not know she had shifted to Delhi. Her friend told me she was in Delhi. I thought that she was in Bengaluru. Aftab had a lot of time to remove all the evidence," Shraddha's father said.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

5
Nation

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

6
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan says he married Jaya because of her beautiful tresses

8
J & K

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

9
Trending

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

10
Delhi

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27

Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27

The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades

Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized

NCB seizes large quantity of drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai; 4 held

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air quality in city remains poor

Old man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka

Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors